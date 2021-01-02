Florence homeowner injured in Friday night fire

FLORENCE, S.C. -- One person suffered smoke inhalation in a late Friday night fore on Roughfork Street in Florence.
Florence firefighters responded at 11:07 p.m. to 202 Roughfork Street to a reported structure. Upon arrival the found nothing showing, but upon making entry found the home full of smoke, according to a release from the Florence Fire Department.
Firefighters had the fire under control within 15 minutes.
Medics with Florence County EMS transported the homeowner to a Florence area hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.
The Florence Fire Department responded three engine companies, a ladder company and command staff and were assisted at the scene by Florence police officers and medics with Florence County EMS.
The Florence Fire Department responded 3 Engine companies, a Ladder company, and a Command Officer. Also, Florence Police Department was on scene.
The cause of the blaze was electrical, according to the release.