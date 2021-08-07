Florence hospitals brace for next COVID surge

FLORENCE, S.C. — As COVID-19 cases spike in the Pee Dee, fueled by the more readily spreadable Delta variant, heads of care at two or the Pee Dee's largest health care organizations have one word of advice on how to avoid getting caught up in this spike.
Get a vaccine.
That from both Costa Cockfield, chief nursing officer for MUSC Health Florence, and Dr. Dale Lusk, chief medical officer for McLeod Health.
This spike in cases, and hospitalizations, can likely be traced to the Fourth of July and the activities that surrounded celebrations.
This spike in virus follows a period during which rates of infection fell precipitously which gave health care facilities and their workers a break.
As of Aug. 1 Florence County reported 46 hospitalized COVID patients with 15 of them in ICU beds. Seven of those are on ventilators.
"We had celebrated a very rare day, it would have been five or six weeks ago, we celebrated having zero COVID in house, it was a rarity, but we're back up," Cockfield said.
"We were down to one case, one patient across the street and some of our smaller hospitals didn't have any COVID patients. Now we're back seeing COVID patients in the mid 20s approaching 30," Lusk said. "We have at least two of our hospitals that have double digit numbers for COVID hospitalizations and some are in intensive care units."
"These patients, unfortunately, have not been vaccinated," Cockfield said. "If there is anything I can strongly encourage, like anybody else in health care, is to become vaccinated. That's the theme here," Cockfield said. "I always hear I have a friend who got COVID a second time after being vaccinated. Yeah, but that friend is very very likely not going to have to be hospitalized on a ventilator. The protection we have is real."
"There is a fair amount of vaccine reluctance or hesitance. Everybody has a reason. Most of it is a fear of the unknown. A lot of that is fueled by some misinformation," Lusk said. "The nature is that if you're unsure about it you won't do anything. Well, not doing anything now is allowing yourself to be vulnerable."
"Some will never suffer any consequences or have the disease, while others, unfortunately, will and when you're affected and on the ventilator that's 100%. That's not the 3% somebody might quote you," Lusk said.
The unvaccinated need to ask themselves a question, Lusk said.
"Which is riskier, catching COVID and risking, lifetime or long-term illness, or getting the vaccine and risking whatever potential reaction you might have there?" he said.
"We have a lot of experience with this vaccine," Lusk said. "We literally have millions and millions and millions of people vaccinated and they have been safely vaccinated."
"We have time where we've seen side effects. We know realistically, most side effects happen soon. If you're going to have a reaction to something you don't wait months or years. If you're allergic to poison ivy and you get exposed to it you'll have a reaction," Lusk said. "We know how vaccines affect people and statistically it has a good safety record."
Blood clots and inflammation of the heart are but two possible COVID complications, he said.
The United States Friday, according to published reports, achieved a 50% vaccination rate overall, 58.4% among those eligible for a vaccine. South Carolina as of Friday had a 45% vaccination rate overall while 52.1% of the population had received at least one vaccine of the two-vaccine treatment.
In the Pee Dee, 44% of Florence County residents are completely vaccinated, 43% for Darlington County — both near the state average.
"People have their own reasons for not wanting to be (vaccinated). What I can tell you anecdotally, from our patients who have been stuck in the hospital and have been very very sick with this, and a COVID diagnosis, is 'I wish I'd been vaccinated.'" Cockfield said. "What a strong message. We hope they go out and spread the word."
"The biggest thing we've seen is that they've not been vaccinated," Lusk said of McLeod. "If we could get people to be vaccinated we probably wouldn't be in the situation we're in."
Lusk said that while there have been breakthrough infections reported among the vaccinated — like Sen. Lindsey Graham — the vaccine has a "very good" track record of making sure the the symptoms are mild and ensuring that the result is recovery and not a hospital room or a ventilator.
"Just saying over and over and over again, get vaccinated," Cockfield said.
Vaccines have been approved for people 12-years-old and older.
Back to school
Florence One Schools and Florence County School District Four school returned to class last week and several more Pee Dee school districts will return to class this week.
As far as schools go, Palmetto Youth Academy in Florence County was the only school to report no COVID cases in either students or staff in the previous 30 days.
In Darlington County, Lamar Elementary, Brunson-Dargan Elementary. Spaulding Elementary, Washington Street Elementary and West Hartsville Elementary reported zero cases, all other schools reported active cases in the last 30 days.
"I know they have a lot of challenges ahead of them," Cockfield said.
Cockfield said MUSC is seeing a trend of younger patients being affected by COVID — a trend that is also national.
Cockfield said MUSC has cases of late in which children have introduced the virus to the household — children who have come back from summer camp with COVID.
Students are returning to schools without a mask mandate and, in many cases, without plexiglass shields that separated students last year.
Lusk said students needed to be together to socialize, grow and learn as well as for good mental health.
"During the height of the pandemic this past year there are consequence of not being together and we weren't sure of how to get around that other than shutting down," he said.
"That mask is not a panacea, and some would argue it is no help at all, but if you look at it realistically, it does help us," Lusk said. "Even if it's a minor barrier it's still a barrier. Doing things smartly but allowing folks to have some socialization, I would argue kids in school grade need that."
Better prepared this time
"This time last month we were thinking things were looking good," Cockfield said.
Hospitals have one advantage they lacked when COVID first struck — this isn't their first rodeo.
"But we are so much better prepared now. We know what we are doing. We have ample PPE now, we have solid processes in place. I think we are very well prepared for this," Cockfield said.
"We talked about that very thing; what's good in a sense is we know more now," Lusk said. "When this came out there was no experience in this. We didn't know what would work, if anything would work."
"Now we know a lot more and there is certainly a lot more to learn but we know how to treat and how to deal with the illness, but again, the best thing is prevention or vaccination so you don't end up in the hospital," Lusk said.
Patients, and clinicians, lost some time with the Delta variant and that is why it is important to get a good start on treatments.
Cockfield said patients infected with the Delta Variant experience the onset of symptoms quicker and the seriousness of the illness escalates quicker as well.
"You start feeling symptoms, get the care you need," Cockfield said.
The hospital has gone back to vigorously enforcing masks throughout the system and is working to ensure all staff are vaccinated against the virus. It has been allowing vaccinated staff to lose their masks in non-clinical areas of the hospital.
"MUSC was the leader in the state with the vaccine for staff," Cockfield said. "They led the state, this was a bold move, but I've been proud to work for an organization that is so bold. (Patients) deserve knowing that anybody who walks into that room to provide care for them is vaccinated."
"We're encouraging our own employees to get vaccinated. There has been a lot of talk about mandatory vaccine from a lot of people. Some organizations have gone to that. Some nation wide. There is a lot of talk about that and from a medical standpoint there is a very good, valid argument for that," Lusk said. "We've not made that decision that as an organization. As my boss, the COO, said we'd rather use carrots than sticks right now. We just started an incentive program."
"As an organization we're in the mid 50s to high 50. If you combine that with those who have had COVID and recovered you get close to that 70-80% herd immunity to where it makes a big difference but we still have a ways to go on that," Lusk said.
Cockfield said the first spike was hard on the staff.
"Compassion fatigue is real, I'm not going to minimize that, it's real. We did this, it was tough, it was physically and emotionally draining and we did a great job for caring for out patients. At the height of COVID we had a hospital floor full," she said. "PTSD is real."
"We're here and our care team members are experts at taking care of COVID patients and we are here for you," she said.
Though equipped and prepared, both Lusk and Cockfield said they both preferred to not return to the patient loads they had earlier in the pandemic.