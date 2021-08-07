Florence hospitals brace for next COVID surge

"These patients, unfortunately, have not been vaccinated," Cockfield said. "If there is anything I can strongly encourage, like anybody else in health care, is to become vaccinated. That's the theme here," Cockfield said. "I always hear I have a friend who got COVID a second time after being vaccinated. Yeah, but that friend is very very likely not going to have to be hospitalized on a ventilator. The protection we have is real."

"There is a fair amount of vaccine reluctance or hesitance. Everybody has a reason. Most of it is a fear of the unknown. A lot of that is fueled by some misinformation," Lusk said. "The nature is that if you're unsure about it you won't do anything. Well, not doing anything now is allowing yourself to be vulnerable."

"Some will never suffer any consequences or have the disease, while others, unfortunately, will and when you're affected and on the ventilator that's 100%. That's not the 3% somebody might quote you," Lusk said.

The unvaccinated need to ask themselves a question, Lusk said.

"Which is riskier, catching COVID and risking, lifetime or long-term illness, or getting the vaccine and risking whatever potential reaction you might have there?" he said.