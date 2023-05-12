FLORENCE, S.C. — A Florence hotel under new management decorated for the Goodyear 400 to help shift public perception.

The Red Roof Inn located just off I-95 on West Lucas Street currently has a bad reputation, said new owner Robin McNeely. Even before the inn opened 10 months ago, McNeely said she has been fighting the stigma, and she hopes that bringing some race day flavor will help change people’s minds.

“We have worked our butts off,” she said. “My employees have come together. They were out there painting until one or two in the morning.”

American flags were hung over nearly every surface in the hotel’s lobby, and outside, flags dot the driveways. The front parking loop was painted like a raceway, complete with the checkered flags.

At the front of the hotel, signposts circled by inflatable tires point to fictional race day locations.

Decorations make both guests and employees feel happy and involved with what is going on, McNeely said. It also brings more guests, she said.

“I want whoever stays here to want to come back next year, to say, ‘You know what, I’m going to stay there because that’s why I came to Florence. I came for the race, and they treated me like I was there for the race,’” McNeely said.