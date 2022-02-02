Florence house destroyed by Wednesday morning fire

FLORENCE, S.C. -- A vacant Florence home was destroyed by a Wednesday morning fire.

Florence firefighters responded at 9:30 a.m. to 713 Boyd Court and arrived to find fire coming from the front, side and rear of the building, according to a release from the agency.

Firefighters launched an exterior attack, then an interior attack to finish extinguishing the structure.

The fire was controlled after about 30 minutes.

No injuries were reported as result of the fire and the cause was undetermined.

Florence Fire Department responded three engine companies, a ladder company and command staff and were assisted on scene by Florence police officers and medics from Florence County EMS.