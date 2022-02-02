 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Florence house destroyed by Wednesday morning fire
0 Comments
top story

Florence house destroyed by Wednesday morning fire

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Florence Fire

Florence firefighters Wednesday morning finish extinguishing a fire at a vacant home on Boyd Court. No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

 Matthew Robertson/Morning News

FLORENCE, S.C. -- A vacant Florence home was destroyed by a Wednesday morning fire.

Florence firefighters responded at 9:30 a.m. to 713 Boyd Court and arrived to find fire coming from the front, side and rear of the building, according to a release from the agency.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Firefighters launched an exterior attack, then an interior attack to finish extinguishing the structure.

The fire was controlled after about 30 minutes.

No injuries were reported as result of the fire and the cause was undetermined.

Florence Fire Department responded three engine companies, a ladder company and command staff and were assisted on scene by Florence police officers and medics from Florence County EMS.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ecuador searches for missing people after deadly mudslide

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert