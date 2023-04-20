FLORENCE, S.C. — Members of the Florence City Council voted unanimously Thursday to remove Housing Authority of Florence Board of Commissioners member Linda Becote.

The council found in a hearing Thursday that Becote used her position on the board for personal gain, both in the maintenance and improvement of her home, which she rents from the Housing Authority of Florence, and in her catering business. The council also found that Becote ran a “dysfunctional board” during her time as chair.

“The Housing Authority is to help people that are in need of housing; they are to be the focus,” said Councilman Bryan Braddock. “We have people that are suffering daily and these types of activities — the situation with the current board — takes away from that.”

Councilman J. Lawrence Smith II recused himself from the vote and has not been a part of the discussions around Becote because he previously sat on the Housing Authority of Florence Board of Commissioners with Becote.

Becote served on the Housing Authority of Florence Board of Commissioners for 18 years and as the board’s chair for six years.

Her attorney, John Bledsoe, said he will be appealing the decision in the circuit court as soon as the city files a record of the hearing.

“Obviously, we think they are wrong," Bledsoe said. "The primary indication by the council was that there was an inefficiency on the board. However, there was absolutely no proof. I am dumbfounded by their decision.”

As evidence, the city’s attorney Jim Peterson brought forward written testimony from two Housing Authority of Florence employees. Neither appeared in person, and the city is not able to force anyone to appear as a witness, Peterson said.

Bledsoe submitted a written objection to the testimony because he was unable to cross-examine the witnesses.

Esperone Huggins, the director of facilities management, said in his statement that Becote, “on numerous occasions, used her position as a commissioner to receive special treatment in the way that her home was maintained and repaired.”

Huggins said she did not allow some maintenance staff to come to her house, would turn away maintenance staff if the timing was inconvenient for her, required certain non-standard colors to be painted in her house and required staff to help install new appliances and take measurements for a new fence.

Other residents are not allowed to make these requests, Huggins said.

He also said that, as chair, Becote “created a largely dysfunctional board that she convinced to support the Executive Director in anything the director wanted to do, and this resulted in many issues and questions regarding the operations of the Housing Authority.”

Bledsoe said Huggins lied throughout his testimony. To start, he said that Huggins never attended any of the board meetings, so he could not have known if the board was disfunctional or not.

“He was told that by someone else, and he stuck it in this affidavit. He has no personal knowledge of that, none at all,” Bledsoe said.

Becote brought as evidence an award given to her by the Housing Authority of Florence Board of Commissioners after deciding not to run again for chair in January.

“We would like to recognize your six years of outstanding service, loyalty and dedication in your job as board chairman for the Housing Authority of Florence,” the award says.

Becote also did not request special treatment from maintenance staff because she never interacted with maintenance staff, Blendsoe said. Becote’s husband, Thurmond Becote, testified under oath that he was the only one to ever interact with maintenance staff.

Maintenance staff also did not install new appliances or take measurements for the new fence, Bledsoe said.

As evidence, he submitted two receipts: one showing that the Becotes paid for Home Depot to install the new appliances and one showing that the Becotes paid a third party to put up their new fence, from measurements to construction.

Huggins did measure Becote’s yard for a fence that she requested be put in by the Housing Authority, but that fence was not approved for construction, Bledsoe said.

Monica White, the Housing Authority of Florence’s director of finance, also submitted a written testimony about Becote. In it, White says Becote’s catering company was paid $1,400 in Feb. 2017.

That is not a conflict of interests, Bledsoe said. Former Executive Director Clamentine Elmore asked Becote to cater a party when she was first hired, and Becote agreed under the condition that she get paid only what she spent on food and decorations, he said.

Becote said that the $1,400 she was paid did not even cover the full cost of what she spent on the party.

On April 12, the Housing Authority of Florence Board of Commissioners voted three-to-one to approve a resolution asking the Mayor of Florence, Teresa Myers Ervin, to immediately remove Becote. Becote voted against the resolution.

“[T]he Commissioners of the Authority have determined that the conduct of Commissioner Becote has placed the Authority and the residents served by the Authority at substantial risk,” the resolution says.

Housing Authority of Florence Commissioner Jerrod Moultrie asked to testify at the meeting, but council voted six-to-one to not hear the testimony after Bledsoe objected, saying he was “blindsided” by a new witness.

Only councilmember LaShonda NeSmith-Jackson voted to hear Moultrie’s testimony.

Mayor Pro Tem George Jebaily and councilmember Lethonia Barnes said it was the resolution that pushed them to vote for Becote’s removal.

“To the board, I thank you for stepping up and doing what you should have done probably nine months ago,” Barnes said.

Becote declined to comment before and after the hearing and directed questions to Bledsoe.

Since the start of March, the Housing Authority of Florence Board of Commissioners has fired Executive Director Clamentine Elmore, indefinitely tabled all non-essential contracts and ended its contract with attorney Mark Buyck III with the firm Willcox, Buyck and Williams.

In a statement, Housing Authority of Florence Board of Commissioners Chair Douglas Hawkins said the board accepts this removal and thanked Becote for her service to the authority.

"As we move past this episode, the Board of Commissioners can now focus on solving more pressing issues, such as the mitigation of the mold problem, reopening Creekside Village and hiring a new Executive Director," he said.