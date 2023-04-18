FLORENCE, S.C. — The Housing Authority of Florence Board of Commissioners is looking into changing a policy that is allowing some former Creekside Village residents to remain in hotel rooms instead of choosing a new unit.

Deputy Director Jennifer Manning said 53 former Creekside Village residents are living in “temporary locations” after being moved out because of environmental concerns at the public housing development.

Other public housing units are ready for move-in at different locations, but some former Creekside residents do not want to move into them due to their location, Manning said at the Housing Authority of Florence Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday.

“We actually provide transportation to go see that unit. Nothing’s wrong with the unit. They’ll say, ‘I don’t feel safe. It’s not in a good location.’ But if we actually look at our portfolio, most of our places are not going to be located where Creekside is located,” she said.

Housing Authority of Florence leases say that the authority must offer residents a comparable unit if they need to be moved, but it does not specify how many times the resident can turn down the new location, Manning said.

So far, every resident was offered three choices, she said.

Residents living in hotels are costing the Housing Authority of Florence money, said Commissioner J. Jerrod Moultrie.

“It’s not our money, it’s the taxpayers’ dollars, and we can't keep kicking the can down the road” Moultrie said. “Our job is to provide them a place to stay, and if they don't want the place where we provide them to stay, then they make themselves homeless.”

Chairman R. Douglas Hawkins directed Pamela Stevens, chief operating officer and interim executive director, to propose a policy change for the board to vote on at its next meeting.

Many of those who are turning down the public housing units have applied for housing choice vouchers, also called Section Eight, Manning said. Those with the vouchers are able to search for their own, privately-owned, housing units that are then subsidized by federal dollars.

According to Manning, of those who were moved out of Creekside Village:

53 residents are at temporary locations.

Two residents are living temporarily with family.

20 residents relocated.

12 residents transferred to another public housing unit.

Eight residents received housing choice vouchers and found a place to live.

Five moved out of public housing.

One resident is planning to move out.

One resident is pending an eviction.

Currently, 94% of both public housing and other program units are occupied, she said.