FLORENCE, S.C. — Weeks after being put on paid leave, the Housing Authority of Florence executive director has been fired by the authority’s Board of Commissioners.

The Housing Authority of Florence Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to fire Clamentine Elmore at a called March 22 meeting. The Morning News did not receive a notice of the meeting.

Commissioner Jerrod Moultrie made the motion to end Elmore’s contract “for causes including but not limited to: breach of contract and engaging in contact that poses a serious threat to the welfare of the Housing Authority.”

At Tuesday’s regularly scheduled meeting, Chairman Douglas Hawkins said in a prepared statement that the Housing Authority of Florence Board of Commissioners “determined it was in the best interest of the Housing Authority to terminate the former executive director and launch a national search for an appropriate replacement.”

Because an investigation is continuing, Hawkins declined to make further comments.

On March 6, the Housing Authority of Florence Board of Commissioners placed Elmore on paid executive leave pending an internal investigation. At the time, Elmore was unsure why she was being placed on leave and investigated.

“Should I have the right to know what I’m being investigated about?” she asked.

The board still hasn't said what the investigation is about.

Elmore grew up in Lake City and spent around 26 years working for the federal government before becoming the authority’s first African American executive director in 2017.

The Housing Authority of Florence Board of Commissioners members voted unanimously on Tuesday to give chief operating officer Pamela Stevens the authority to sign contracts and run the Housing Authority’s day-to-day operations.

The city of Florence is investigating the Housing Authority of Florence Board of Commissioners.

The Florence City Council was to hold a hearing on Friday “to determine whether Linda Becote shall be removed as a Commissioner of the Housing Authority for inefficiency, neglect of duty, or misconduct in office,” according to the called meeting’s agenda.

However, the hearing was moved to the Florence City Council's regular meeting on April 10, said Casey Moore, municipal clerk.

At a March 20 called meeting of the Housing Authority of Florence Board of Commissioners, Commissioner Elishann Redden resigned from the board, apparently for health reasons.

Redden was the resident commissioner, a required position held by a person currently living in a housing development owned and operated by the Housing Authority.

As of Jan. 31, the Housing Authority of Florence spent more money than expected by around $20,000 but took in more than expected by around $85,000, according to a financial report by director of finance Monica White given at Tuesday’s meeting.

On March 20, Housing Authority of Florence Board of Commissioners tabled all contracts not essential to the authority’s day-to-day operations. At Tuesday’s meeting, commissioners unanimously voted to let the finance committee decide which contracts are essential.

Hawkins previously said the contracts were tabled to help pay for the removal of mold and fixing of other health concerns at the Housing Authority’s Creekside Village development.

Board members voted to approve an environmental study about the development on March 20, and a contractor will be investigating the study’s recommended improvements to see how much the project will cost.

“We’re kind of looking at some of the things that we can do in order to save money so that we can have some funds to move towards the possible renovation or remediation of the situation at Creekside,” Hawkins said.

On March 6, in the same called meeting in which Elmore was put on leave, commissioners voted to end a contract with its longtime attorney, Mark Buyck III with the firm Willcox, Buyck and Williams. A contract for emergency legal counsel by The Charleston Group was approved by commissioners on March 22.