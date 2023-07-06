FLORENCE, S.C. — Although he has not yet been approved by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Alphonso Bradley will be starting as the Housing Authority of Florence’s new executive director within the week.

That’s according to the Housing Authority of Florence Board of Commissioners, who at a called meeting on Thursday voted 3-1 to have their lawyers draft up an employment contract for Bradley with a starting date within the next seven days. Bradley, the District 3 Florence County councilman, was chosen by the board to be the next executive director on May 30.

Previously, attorney Jose Coker said that Bradley’s employment with the housing authority was subject to HUD approval, but a HUD spokesperson told the Morning News that the board of commissioners does not need the department’s approval before hiring an executive director.

“HUD has no role in the hiring or firing of an executive director as this is the responsibility of the Board of Commissioners,” the spokesperson said.

Commissioner Jerrod Moultrie, who made the motion, said HUD is taking too long to respond and the authority needs to move forward.

“The agency is not doing well at this time,” said Commissioner Linda Barr Williams, who seconded Moultrie’s motion. “The employees . . . have no direction, nobody to tell them what to do, how to do, when to do. If they have a question, they don’t have anybody.”

Vice-Chairwoman Rosa Mullins, Moultrie and Williams voted in favor of the motion, while Commissioner Thomas Porter voted against. Chairman Douglas Hawkins only votes to break a tie.

Pamela Stevens, the Housing Authority of Florence’s previous interim executive director, left the authority in late June. Since then, the authority has been without a director.

Moultrie and Williams said the authority has done its due diligence, but Porter disagreed. He said the board should wait until HUD makes its decision before hiring Bradley.

“We are awaiting a HUD decision. HUD is our governing agency. Our federal funds come from HUD. Now, you’re telling me that you’re going to hire an executive director over this agency before you get HUD approval?” he asked.

The Housing Authority of Florence sent HUD the board’s official choice on June 22, according to Coker. Porter said that is not enough time for HUD to respond.

Moultrie and Williams said that, although the official correspondence was not sent until late June, Housing Authority of Florence employees have been in contact with HUD about the board’s choice for over a month.

“It is not HUD’s duty or due diligence to run this agency, it is the commissioners. We’ve done our due diligence, we’ve consulted with the county attorney, the city attorney. We have what they said in writing, and at this point, hey, this agency needs somebody to run it,” Moultrie said.

Before voting to fast-track the contract to Bradley, the board almost chose another interim executive director.

At a called meeting on June 29, the board voted unanimously to allow Mullins to ask Esperone Huggins, director of facilities management, to be the interim director until HUD gave the approval to hire Bradley.

Hawkins called for a vote to approve Huggins as the interim director at Thursday’s meeting, but after some discussion Coker said the item was not on the meeting’s agenda and could not be voted on, which sparked the discussion of starting Bradley as early as possible.

The authority’s former executive director, Clamentine Elmore, was fired by the board on March 22. She is currently suing the Housing Authority of Florence and Moultrie for breach of contract, violation of state labor laws and defamation.

The Housing Authority Board of Commissioners authorized an internal investigation into the mishandling of funds and property by authority employees on May 24. The investigation is being led by Michael East, former head of the North Carolina Bureau of Investigation’s Financial Crimes Unit and former U.S. marshal.

The investigation is ongoing, but a statement by the board at the time said they would make the findings public.