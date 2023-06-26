FLORENCE, S.C. — The Housing Authority of Florence has hired a new executive director, and the authority’s former director is suing for breach of contract and defamation.

Alphonso Bradley, the District 3 Florence County councilman, was hired by the Florence Housing Authority Board of Commissioners on May 30. The authority’s former director, Clamentine Elmore, was fired by the board on March 22.

“I’ve always been in the helping business, and it looked like a position that would allow me to help a lot of people,” Bradley said.

As the executive director, Bradley said, he wants to get more people who qualify into affordable housing. He also wants to make a plan to replace many of the Housing Authority of Florence's aging affordable housing options, he said.

“A lot of the affordable housing, particularly the apartment complexes in Florence, they were built around the time I was a child, and I’m 60 years old,” Bradley said.

The authority used to have a home ownership program that helped transition those in affordable housing out and into their own home, and Bradley said he wants to restart that program. Finally, he said he wants to help address the abandoned houses that can be seen around Florence.

Before applying to be the executive director, Bradley said, he discussed the idea with Florence County’s attorney. Since the county does not give funds or appoint board members to the Housing Authority of Florence, the county’s attorney said the position would not cause a conflict of interest with his position as a Florence County councilman.

Florence City Councilwoman Lethonia Barnes, who is Bradley’s sister, said she spoke with the city’s attorney about the possibility of Bradley being the Housing Authority of Florence’s executive director to make sure there was no conflict of interest from her, either.

The attorney said there would not be any conflicts of interest, but said Barnes may not appoint members to the Housing Authority of Florence Board of Commissioners, something the council is tasked with doing.

“He has the expertise to do this. I think he will do a good job,” Barnes said. “I don’t think me being on council should stop someone who has the credentials, as he does, to serve in a great capacity.”

Most of Bradley’s career was spent in the public school system, primarily managing people.

“The size of the staff of the Housing Authority is about 75 employees, which is about the normal size that I’d been dealing with,” Bradley said.

He also has experience writing grant applications for different school systems, which he said will help him in his new role as well.

“Basically everything that I’ve done in my career seems like it was in preparation for this job, because I’m doing pretty much the same things that I’ve always been doing,” Bradley said.

In the announcement of Bradley’s hiring, Florence Housing Authority Board of Commissioners Chairman Douglas Hawkins said Bradley is an experienced community leader and has a proven track record.

“His strong winning attitude and personality are assets that will enhance Florence Housing Authority's ability to meet the needs of our residents as we continue to provide quality, innovative housing to the marketplace,” Hawkins said.

The announcement says Bradley started on June 1, but he said on Thursday he has not yet received a start date from the Housing Authority of Florence.

Lawsuit

On May 10, Elmore filed a lawsuit in circuit court against the Housing Authority of Florence and Commissioner Jerrod Moultrie for breach of contract, defamation and violation of state labor laws.

Elmore’s attorney, Chance Sturup at the law firm Cromer, Babb, Porter & Hicks LLC, alleges that the Florence Housing Authority Board of Commissioners wrongly ended Elmore’s employment contract without cause. Her contract said that if she was fired without cause, she was entitled to pay and benefits for the remainder of the contract, the lawsuit says.

The contract allegedly was supposed to last until December 1, 2027.

Even if terminated with cause, the contract still required the Housing Authority of Florence to pay Elmore for all paid vacation days and 7% of her unused sick days, the lawsuit says. It says that if no proper cause was given, the authority would instead need to pay her back in full for all her unused sick days.

If the Florence Housing Authority Board of Commissioners had an issue with her performance, it was required by Elmore’s contract to submit to her a written notice detailing the problems, the lawsuit says. Once she was given the notice, Elmore was then supposed to have at least 180 days to fix the problems.

In addition to seeking the wages and benefits that Sturup says Elmore is owed, the lawsuit is seeking payment for damages to Elmore’s reputation by the Housing Authority and Moultrie. Sturup says in the lawsuit that Moultrie made multiple false statements about her, alleged she did a number of crimes and reported her to law enforcement agencies.

The lawsuit says Moultrie knew the allegations were false yet still made them to law enforcement, government officials, community members and on Fab News, which is a website owned by Moultrie.

Employees and representatives of the Florence Housing Authority also made false claims against Elmore, the lawsuit says. However, it says Moultrie was the cause of her being fired.

Moultrie said he does not understand why he was singled out by Elmore when the Florence Housing Authority Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to remove her.

“I don’t have the power to fire anybody by myself,” he said. “As far as the defamation of character, what I will say is that allegations were reported to the board, and we dealt with it.”

In October 2021, the lawsuit says, Elmore helped the Cheraw Housing Authority, which is managed by the Florence Housing Authority, with securing grant money. In response, the Cheraw Housing Authority Board of Commissioners voted to give Elmore a $10,000 bonus, according to the lawsuit.

After learning of the bonus, Moultrie claimed that Elmore stole the money and reported her to the Florence County Sheriff's Office, which investigated and found that the money was not stolen, the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit says Moultrie also claimed that Elmore was acting improperly and breaking laws when she paid former Commissioner Linda Becote, who was recently removed from the Florence Housing Authority Board of Commissioners by the Florence City Council, to cater a party in her honor using Housing Authority of Florence funds.

Before accepting Becote’s offer to cater the event, Elmore asked the United States Department of Housing and Development if she was able to pay Becote to cater the event. The department said yes on the condition that Becote only be reimbursed for her costs and that she was not profiting off the event, the lawsuit says.

The reimbursement money paid to Becote was brought up during Becote’s hearing at the Florence City Council. Council members voted unanimously to remove Becote from the Florence Housing Authority Board of Commissioners at the April 20 meeting.

Becote’s lawyer, John Bledsoe, filed an intent to appeal the decision in circuit court on April 27.

On May 24, the Housing Authority Board of Commissioners authorized an internal investigation into the mishandling of funds and property by authority employees. The investigation is being led by Michael East, former head of the North Carolina Bureau of Investigation’s Financial Crimes Unit and former U.S. marshal.

The investigation is continuing, but a statement by the board at the time said it was committed to making the findings public.