FLORENCE, S.C. — The Housing Authority of Florence Board of Commissioners has requested that Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin remove one of its own board members.

At a called meeting that started on Tuesday and continued Wednesday, board members passed a resolution in favor of the request in a three-to-one vote, with board member Linda Becote voting against.

Becote is the Housing Authority of Florence Board of Commissioners member that the petition to the mayor requests to remove.

“[T]he Commissioners of the Authority have determined that Commissioner Linda Becote has violated the Ethics Act, and other applicable law, and the rules and regulations governing the Neighborhood Stabilization Program,” the resolution says.

The resolution was not on the called meeting’s agenda, which was also not sent to the Morning News.

Commissioner Jerrod Moultrie said after the meeting that Becote lives in a house owned by the Palmetto Housing Corporation, a non-profit governed by the Housing Authority of Florence. The house was paid for by the Neighborhood Stabilization Program, Moultrie said.

The Neighborhood Stabilization Program is a federally funded program managed by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development that “was established for the purpose of providing emergency assistance to stabilize communities with high rates of abandoned and foreclosed homes,” according to the department’s website.

The city used money from the program to buy the home for the Palmetto Housing Corporation, Moultrie said.

Since the corporation is controlled by the Housing Authority of Florence Board of Commissioners, Becote has a conflict of interest by living in a house owned by the organization, he said.

According to Moultrie, the mayor can remove Becote from the Housing Authority of Florence Board of Commissioners without a hearing.

“[T]he Commissioners of the Authority have determined that the conduct of Commissioner Becote has placed the Authority and the residents served by the Authority at substantial risk,” the resolution says.

Becote is being investigated by the City of Florence and a hearing was planned for Monday, but Becote’s lawyer got sick. The hearing has been rescheduled for April 20 at 11 a.m.

“A hearing will be held to determine whether Linda Becote shall be removed as a Commissioner of the Housing Authority for inefficiency, neglect of duty, or misconduct in office,” the hearing’s agenda says.

Since the start of March, the Housing Authority of Florence Board of Commissioners also fired Executive Director Clamentine Elmore, indefinitely tabled all non-essential contracts and ended its contract with attorney Mark Buyck III with the firm Willcox, Buyck and Williams.

Neither Becote nor Ervin immediately responded to requests for comment.