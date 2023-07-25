FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Tuesday traffic stop on Interstate 95 by Florence County Sheriff's deputies ended in the arrest of the drive and seizure of two kilograms of cocaine and a pistol.

Deputies with the agency's Criminal Enforcement Unit found the drugs and cash after Ewart Everton Brown, 55, of1357 Northwest 81st Street in Fort Lauderdale gave them permission to search the black BMW SUV he was driving, according to the release.

Deputies arrested him and charged him with trafficking cocaine and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to the release.

As of Tuesday afternoon he remained in the Florence County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.