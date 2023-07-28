FLORENCE, S.C. — Two road projects loom large over Florence traffic in the near future, though one is much further along than the other in the process and may not even happen.

September SCDOT is scheduled to conduct meetings about improvements to Holly Circle and Second Loop Road, said Clint Moore with the City of Florence.

Irby/Second Loop Intersection Traffic on South Irby Street backs up Wednesday afternoon as it approaches the Second Loop Road intersection in Florence.

“This is one Sen. (Hugh) Leatherman had put on the book early on along with Bentree (Lane) with a vision of creating a more holistic thoroughfare to David McLeod (Boulevard),” Moore said.

Improvements to Bentree Lane included an improved intersection with West Palmetto Street, David McLeod Boulevard and Willwood Drive which access McLeod Health and Fitness Center.

Combined Holy Circle and Bentree Lane connect Second Loop Road and David McLeod Boulevard and allow traffic on the east side of the intersection to avoid Five Points and its associated intersections to access the commercial district along David McLeod Boulevard.

Second Loop/Holly Circle Intersection A rare break in traffic Wednesday afternoon at the Second Loop Road/Holly Circle intersection in Florence.

The project is SCDOT driven but involves the city through utility relocations as well as the city’s participation in FLATS also includes Florence County and representatives from SCDOT.

“The early concepts we have are essentially doing a similar treatment done to Bentree. A little bit of widening and more importantly smoothing out the curve of Holly Circle, adding sidewalks and that sort of thing. Certainly make it safer and safer for pedestrians,” Moore said.

The road currently has no sidewalks and an intersection with Lockhaven Road that happens in the inside of a curve, which means traffic turning east does so without a clear view of what’s coming around the curve.

“They’re making a determination of whether a traffic signal is required,” Moore said of the Holly Circle/Second Loop Road intersection.

Construction work on the intersection would likely take place in 2025, an SCDOT official said.

A final concept for road improvements is expected to be ready by the Sept. 7 public meeting, Moore said.

“Bentree evolved over decades and became something people never anticipated it being,” Moore said of the evolvement of Holly Circle and Bentree Lane well beyond the roads were designed for. “These improvements are necessary.”

The other major intersection in Florence that’s under scrutiny is Second Loop Road and South Irby Street — an intersection that ranks atop the city’s list of its five intersections that need improvement.

Florence’s intersections in need of improvement:

South Irby/Second Loop

West Lucas Street/I-95 Interchange

East Palmetto/Cheves

Five Points

South Irby/Third Loop/Freedom Boulevard

“The Irby and Second Loop intersection, DOT is going through the feasibility analysis stage. Taking a holistic look at traffic volumes, really looking at what we currently have there at that intersection. Looking at traffic data and every minute detail they can to determine if they want to take if further,” Moore said.

The intersection is surrounded by thriving businesses and shopping centers that would make it difficult to redesign the intersection.

The consideration will include the surrounding property use and determining the impact changes could have on them, Moore said.

“Through this feasibility process, it’ll be determined if it’s one to pursue,” Moore said of the project overall.

There are also fiscal considerations — the cost of a wholesale redesign vs. letting it be, Moore said.

The study itself will help the city, county and state by providing information that can be used to improve other intersections in the future, he said.

Improvements to the intersection could happen elsewhere to siphon traffic off the streets before it arrives at the intersection, Moore said.

“Sometimes creating more connections is the answer,” he said.

Ahead of the Sept. 7 meeting, SCDOT will have to purchase legal ads announcing the timing and location, Moore said.