Florence investigates low water pressure problems

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence water customers Christmas afternoon received a huge lump of coal as water pressure dropped even as temperatures rose.

"They're still trying to find the cause of the water pressure issue, the leak or whatever," Florence City Manager Randy Osterman said. "Working on the theory of one big leak.

Osterman said this is a case where all the city employees, who can be mobilized for such an event, have been and are out along the system, focused on the city's water mains.

City crews also will search along the lines where the reports of water pressure problems first arose.

Until then, Osterman said city crews are "taking some measures to stabilize what they can."

The biggest challenge to situation like large water leaks is that "the solution can't be determined until the problem is identified."

The problem, which arose late Christmas afternoon, proved a bit much for the city's after-hours response system.

“The emergency response operator is overwhelmed with calls because of the widespread nature of this problem. Thus far, no line breaks have been identified, but city crews are aware of the issue and are working hard to identify the cause and find a solution,” Osterman said in a release to the Morning News.

"City utility workers are currently driving the area and trying to identify the issue. We ask for your patience as we work to restore service," a city official said through a Facebook post.

"At this time, our after hours call center is unable to handle the large volume of calls that are coming in and we are asking for your assistance," according to the Facebook post. "PLEASE only call our after hours numbers if you see a large water leak or a large amount of standing water in a location."

One location in the city that has running water and water pressure is the Florence Center -- at least from three burst sprinkler heads.

The sprinkler heads, all outside or close to outside the building, as of about 6 p.m. continued to spray with enthusiasm.

Osterman said the three heads were not the cause of the city's water pressure problems.