Florence is now majority-minority

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence is now solidly a majority-minority city.

The South Carolina Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office recently released the 2020 Census information for the 46 counties and 271 cities or towns in the Palmetto State.

That data shows that the populations of African Americans grew by 9.81% from 17,038 in 2010 to 18,710 in 2020. Combined with the those who are listed as other race – this should include Asians and Native Americans – at 1,480 people and people describing themselves as multiracial (1,555), this equals 54.5% of Florence's 39,899 people. In 2010, these same groups equaled 49.98% of the city's population.

In the census, Hispanics are not counted as a separate race. They are included in all of the races and later asked to identify themselves as Hispanic.

Four of the six counties in the Pee Dee region show a similar pattern of getting more diverse racially.

In Florence County, the number of African Americans grew by 1.20% while the percentage of whites decreased by 7.1%. The county, however, is still just under 51% white compared with just under 55% in 2010.