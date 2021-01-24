Florence Judge Taft Guiles dies

FLORENCE, S.C. — The man who swore Teresa Myers Ervin into her first two terms on the Florence City Council has died.

Myers Ervin, now Florence's mayor, announced on Facebook Saturday evening that City Judge Taft Guiles Jr. died on Friday after a battle with an illness.

"We are appreciative of all he has contributed to this community and the state being a part of the judicial community," Myers Ervin said in her Facebook post. "I will always be honored he swore me in for my first term on Florence City Council in 2010 and again in 2014. Thank you and you will be missed! Please keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayer."

Guiles was one of six city judges. He was sworn in to the role in 2009. Prior to serving with the city, he served as a magistrate from 2001 to 2009, served in the Florence County Sheriff's Office from 1984 to 2001, and served in the Florence Police Department from 1974 to 1984.

He was also involved on various community boards including the board of directors of Ideal Funeral Parlor.

Funeral services are being handled by Ideal Funeral Parlor. More information on the arrangements will be provided later.

