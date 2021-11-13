Florence Junior League lends a hand to community, gives away diapers

FLORENCE, S.C. — The line Saturday at the Junior League of Florence’s Second Annual Diaper Drive stretched from one end of the HopeHealth parking lot to the other end.

“They’ve been lining up since about 10 a.m. to make sure they get diapers and we don’t run out,” said Nicole Dixon, the league member who was calling the shots Saturday.

Working out of the front parking lot at the HopeHealth Irby Street location, volunteers used a public address system to call out which vehicle needed what size diapers so volunteers at the next station could hustle them out to the vehicle.

“We’re giving out diapers to the community. We don’t care about your income; we just want to support our community,” Dixon said. We know that we have a lot of little babies who need some diapers, bibs and rattles.”

This year’s operation was significantly larger than last year, Dixon said.

“HopeHealth is our biggest sponsorship; we really appreciate them. We also have Healthy Blue and First Choice,” Dixon said.

Through those sponsorships this year’s event had 1,300 packages of diapers to deliver and they came in a reusable shopping bag with a bib and rattle along with them.