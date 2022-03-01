Florence Junior League restarts fundraisers

The Lucky Shamrock Festival is a St. Patrick’s Day block party held on Dargan Street in downtown Florence. The festival features live music, a Kids Fun Zone, and a great selection of food and beverages. Hours will be from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. The band will take the stage about at 6 p.m. Food and beverages will be available at the Junior League of Florence ticket booth. Tickets are $1 each.

Echols said the last time they had the festival was in March 2020, just two days before everything shut down due to COVID.

Through its fundraising projects, Echols said the Junior League is able to give back to the community through JLF grants and scholarship awards.

Also returning this year will be the Touch-A-Truck on May 21 at the Darlington Raceway.

The fundraiser provides a unique opportunity for children to explore all types of vehicles, include public service, emergency, utility, construction, delivery and other trucks in one place. They will be allowed to touch and in some instances get behind the wheel of the vehicle. People will be there to answer their questions. There will be food vendors and other types of entertainment that day.