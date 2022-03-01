Florence Junior League restarts fundraisers

FLORENCE – The Junior League of Florence is an organization of women who are community-minded and enjoy working together for the good of the community.
The group is looking to add to its membership. A meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday for women interested in joining the Junior League of Florence or wishing to learn more about the organization at Homewood Suites, 3450 Radio Drive in Florence.
Nicole Echols, president of the league, said they are hard-working, like-minded women with a desire to help other women "realize their full potential" and are dedicated to promoting volunteerism.
“We want to make the community better,” Echols said.
Junior League of Florence was started in 1948 and has more than 100 members and sustainers. The first year a member is a provisional member and after seven years they become a sustainer. Sustainers are still part of the league but serve in more of a mentoring role, Echols said.
Since COVID-19, the organization has had to pivot and meet mostly by ZOOM, she said. This also has hindered the organization's ability to raise money to fund projects, but beginning this month the group will resume many of its projects including the ninth annual Lucky Shamrock Festival on March 18.
The Lucky Shamrock Festival is a St. Patrick’s Day block party held on Dargan Street in downtown Florence. The festival features live music, a Kids Fun Zone, and a great selection of food and beverages. Hours will be from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. The band will take the stage about at 6 p.m. Food and beverages will be available at the Junior League of Florence ticket booth. Tickets are $1 each.
Echols said the last time they had the festival was in March 2020, just two days before everything shut down due to COVID.
Through its fundraising projects, Echols said the Junior League is able to give back to the community through JLF grants and scholarship awards.
Also returning this year will be the Touch-A-Truck on May 21 at the Darlington Raceway.
The fundraiser provides a unique opportunity for children to explore all types of vehicles, include public service, emergency, utility, construction, delivery and other trucks in one place. They will be allowed to touch and in some instances get behind the wheel of the vehicle. People will be there to answer their questions. There will be food vendors and other types of entertainment that day.
Operation Backpack is another project of the Junior League where members collect and fill backpacks with supplies to deliver to schools for children so they will be prepared for beginning of the new school year. Echols said backpacks will be delivered before the end of this school year.
Little Black Dress Week is a five-day event where members wear the same black dress for five days to highlight the plight of women who have to wear the same dress to everything. These are women in poverty. This event begins April 25.
They are also planning a golf tournament for May 13 at Traces Golf Club in Florence. To sign up go their Facebook page.
Echols said they also provide toiletry items to other charitable organizations that support women.
“Most of what we do is to support women and children,” Echols said. “We need the community to continue to rally behind our mission and programs. Projects like Little Black Dress and Touch-A-Truck impact hundreds of women in our community, many of whom live in poverty."
Echols said she hopes to begin a project to update the Russell House, which is where they hold meetings and other social events. They also rent it to others for small gatherings.
The house, 1502 W. Palmetto St.in Florence, is in need of some upgrades, she said.
“It needs some love,” Echols said.