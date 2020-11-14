Florence Junior League takes a load off some folks' diaper needs

FLORENCE, S.C. − The Junior League of Florence Saturday teamed up with several Florence businesses to make sure that families in need of diapers have diapers.

"For the last four or five weeks we were taking up donations for diapers," Nicole Dixon said. "We know certain people can't afford do get diapers who are on certain programs."

That's where the Junior League, First Reliance Bank, Four Giving Hearts, Florence Counseling Solutions and Aiken Bridges Attorney at Law came in.

HopeHealth made its back entryway available to the operation and away they went.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Today we have 550 (packages of) diapers we are giving out," Dixon said as cars drove through the giveaway zone.

Junior League members walked up to cars, clipboards in hand, while other members ran and shuttled diapers out to the cars.

As quickly as League members cleared the line, a second would form.

"You just tell us what size you need how many kids you have, and you can pick up a diaper and just sign in and sign out," Dixon said.

The operation launched at 10 a.m. and distributed approximately 200 packages of diapers in the first two hours. It was scheduled to run through 2 p.m.