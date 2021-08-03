Florence Junior League to present End of Summer Fest Friday

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Junior League of Florence Friday will celebrate the end of summer in style on Dargan Street.

The League's End of Summer Fest will start at 5:30 p.m. and feature live music from Painted Man as well as a kids' zone.

“Because of COVID, we had to pivot away from our popular Lucky Shamrock festival, which was scheduled to take place in March," said Nicole Echols, President of Junior League of Florence. “The End of Summer Fest will be both an official end of summer event, and a unique and exciting community festival for Downtown Florence."

Proceeds from the event will help provide funding for the Junior League of Florence to continue its legacy of service and commitment to the Florence and Pee Dee community.