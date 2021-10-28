 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Florence juvenile charged as adult in connection with Oct. 27 stabbing
0 Comments

Florence juvenile charged as adult in connection with Oct. 27 stabbing

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. — A juvenile arrested in connection with a stabbing Wednesday on Gladstone Street has been charged as an adult.

The Florence Police Department said Thursday said that Randall James Hardy III, 17, has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He has had his initial appearance before a Florence County magistrate and has been denied bond, according to the police.

Florence police responded at 9:48 a.m. to the 800 block of Gladstone Street and found a stabbing victim there. The victim was taken to a hospital by medics with Florence County EMS.

Officers determined the stabbing occurred in the 500 block of Harrell Street, and used a dog to track the suspect to a location near Lawson and Dixie streets and made an arrest.

The victim's injuries didn't appear life threatening, according to the police.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NYC firefighters protest vaccine mandate

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Florence Save A Lot to open Wednesday morning
Local News

Florence Save A Lot to open Wednesday morning

  • Updated

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence's new Save A Lot will open Wednesday with a 9 a.m. ribbon cutting to mark its grand opening − an event that will feature in-store promotions and prizes followed by four days of giveaways and a community cookout.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert