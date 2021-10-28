Florence juvenile charged as adult in connection with Oct. 27 stabbing

FLORENCE, S.C. — A juvenile arrested in connection with a stabbing Wednesday on Gladstone Street has been charged as an adult.

The Florence Police Department said Thursday said that Randall James Hardy III, 17, has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He has had his initial appearance before a Florence County magistrate and has been denied bond, according to the police.

Florence police responded at 9:48 a.m. to the 800 block of Gladstone Street and found a stabbing victim there. The victim was taken to a hospital by medics with Florence County EMS.

Officers determined the stabbing occurred in the 500 block of Harrell Street, and used a dog to track the suspect to a location near Lawson and Dixie streets and made an arrest.

The victim's injuries didn't appear life threatening, according to the police.