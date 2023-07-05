FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence Kiwanians gathered at Florence Country Club Thursday night (June 29) to mark 100 years of service to the community.

“It’s actually the 26th of June that we celebrate 100 years. We’re happy to be here and there’s been several accomplishments we’ve been able to claim,” said Derek Hemmingsen, 2022-23 president of the Kiwanis Club of Florence.

“I’ve learned a whole lot. The Eastern Agricultural Fair started from our club. Some of the founding partners had the idea for Francis Marion College. We sponsor every elementary school in Florence District One with a Terrific Kids program for the children,” Hemmingsen said. “We are on year three of a commitment to sponsor the summer camp for All 4 Autism; that’ll be in July this year.”

“We also do a full scholarship for a student at Francis Marion and that’ll be a $10,000 scholarship we provide this year,” he said.

“Children have always been this club’s focus,” said Charles Howard as he spoke of the club’s history. “Back in the day we sent boys to the YMCA camp, they built cabins for Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, they helped launch American Legion Baseball in Florence and bought uniforms for little league teams. The club was directly responsible for a city recreation department. For decades they defrayed expenses for Boys State.”

Kiwanis Club of Florence's history Your browser does not support the audio element.

“Back in the day” the club met at the Central Hotel, Howard said.

The Florence club created Key Clubs at several Florence-area high schools and a Circle K Club at Francis Marion.

In the late ‘30s, Howard said, the club supported a campaign to immunize Florence children against diptheria and in the ‘60s sponsored a campaign that had 85% of Florence children immunized against polio.

In 1931 the club had Christmas luncheons for children who were given gifts and treated to a visit from Santa Claus.

“Howard Stokes suggested the creation of a college as there was no state-sponsored college in the Pee Dee,” Howard said. In 1957 52 freshmen enrolled in Francis Marion College, a two-year institution at that point.

In 1959 a fundraising campaign raised $400,000 for the school and a donation of land for the campus from the Gregg family, he said.

The club’s biggest fundraiser is its annual pancake supper, every March.

“This past year we provided $30,000 in grants to local nonprofits, particularly ones that help childen,” Hemmingsen said.

“There’s a big commitment to our club in time and effort and financial support behind the scenes,” Hemmingsen said. “The longevity of the club is due to the commitment of several members in this room that have been in this club for over 40 years.”

“I’m excited about the next hundred years,” Hemmingsen said. “I think it will be different than the previous 100 years. We’ve been able to adapt, overcome challenges post COVID and our club remains committed to the children in our community and making their lives better.”