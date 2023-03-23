FLORENCE, S.C. — One Florence City Council member, Lake City’s mayor and a Lake City Council member recently graduated from the Advanced Municipal Elected Officials Institute of Government.

Florence City Councilmember Chaquez McCall, Lake City Mayor Yamekia Robinson and Lake City Councilmember Nicole Singletary received their certificates at Municipal Association of South Carolina’s Hometown Legislative Action Day on February 7.

To graduate, the three had to participate in at least four of six Advanced Institute courses. Topics included public safety, budgeting, utilities, advocacy, economic development and governance.

“The Advanced Institute allows mayors and council members to explore in depth many governance topics that can make them more effective leaders for their cities and towns,” said Urica Floyd, staff associate for distance learning for the Municipal Association.

The Advanced Institute draws its faculty from South Carolina and across the country, including recognized local government leaders, state officials, as well as college and university faculty.

The Municipal Association of South Carolina only offers the Advanced Institute to graduates of the Association’s Municipal Elected Officials Institute of Government.

The Advanced Institute was founded in 2014 to provide elected officials with continuing education through classroom instruction and interaction with experienced peers. The Municipal Elected Officials Institute of Government was established in 1986.

The institutes are just two of the educational and training opportunities that the Municipal Association of South Carolina offers elected officials and staff serving cities and towns.