Florence lands $250,000 grant for WWII monument at Veterans Park

FLORENCE, S.C. – The City of Florence and Florence Veterans Park Committee has been awarded a 2021 grant for $250,000 from the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation.

The grant is in support of a tribute to “The Greatest Generation” monument that is planned as an addition to the Florence Veterans Park to honor the men and women who served in the U.S. armed forces during World War II.

The City of Florence Veterans Park Committee applied for the grant with a desire to recognize the service of WWII veterans. The grant will be used for a bronze monument depicting a young serviceman after the battle is over.

The monument will feature an artillery-damaged wall which has become the most peaceful location the young serviceman can find to compose a quick letter back home to the parents of a fallen buddy. The contrast between the brutal violence of total war and the quiet, fragile, human expression of grief and care is both stark and powerful.

The monument will be sculpted by Alex Palkovich, who has several monuments in the park already.

He eagerly accepted the challenge to create another inspiring bronze piece for the Florence Veterans Park which will complement his other bronze sculptures in the park, including the Eagle atop the park's welcoming obelisk, as well as Home Safe and Alone with Memories monuments.