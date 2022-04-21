Florence Library announces Book Club Selection

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Doctors Bruce & Lee Foundation Library’s Book Club for adults announced its book selection for May 19.

The book selection is "Anxious People" by Fredrik Backman. The book is a humorous psychological novel about eight anxiety-prone strangers who are taken hostage by a failed bank robber. This selection ties in with the fact that May is Mental Health Awareness Month.

The group meets in person monthly on the third Thursday of the month at 1 p.m. in the Stukes meeting room.

The library welcomes new participants to join in the lively book discussions. Registration is required to participate. To register, or for additional information, email book club coordinator Debbie Quesada at debbiequesada@florencelibrary.org, or call 843-413-7074.

Information about upcoming library programs is available at www.florencelibrary.org. This book club and all library programs are sponsored by Friends of Florence County Library.