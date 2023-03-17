FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Florence County Library will celebrate National Library Outreach Day April 26 at 6 p.m. with award-winning children’s illustrator and author Will Hillenbrand, who will give a special presentation.

Books-a-Million of Sumter will be sell Hillenbrand’s books on-site at the Library, and a book signing will follow.

Hillenbrand is a celebrated illustrator and author with more than 75 books for young children. His artwork is featured on the Library’s state-of-the-art bookmobile, which entered service last year.

This program is geared towards children and families who enjoy children’s books or are interested in the Bookmobile and its role in library services. The event is free to attend. The Bookmobile will be made available for visits on the front lawn of the Florence County Library prior to the event.

On National Library Outreach Day, communities celebrate library professionals and libraries' invaluable role in bringing library services to those in need. Children’s bookmobile service plays a major part in the Florence County Library System’s outreach efforts.

This event is sponsored by the Friends of Florence County Library.