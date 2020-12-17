 Skip to main content
Florence library presents AquilaBeats’ holiday music
Florence library presents AquilaBeats' holiday music

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Doctors Bruce and Lee Foundation Library presents Christmas music available on the library’s Facebook page. Enjoy some holiday music courtesy of Nick Small, who goes by the artist name AquilaBeats.

AquilaBeats has loved music since childhood. He started playing the drums at age two. In the sixth grade he joined band and from there was involved in pep band, marching band, concert band, and the Florence Youth Symphony Orchestra. He received many awards and scholarships during high school, including the James E. Clyburn’s Rudolph Canzater Scholarship.

He has played on stage for various artists, opening for Keith Sweat, James Fortune, and playing for Vashawn Mitchell, Stephen and Lori Ward, and more recently Kiswana Salters. He also participated in the Doctors Bruce and Lee Foundation Library’s Black History Month celebrations in 2019 with A Salute to Music Through the Ages.

