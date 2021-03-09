Florence library puts spotlight on Nicole Echols

FLORENCE, S.C. – Nicole Echols, executive director for Harvest Hope Food Bank of the Pee Dee, will be spotlighted in honor of Women in History Month at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library.
Echols was interviewed by Information Services Manager Deborah Bartell. This virtual program is available on the Library’s webpage and Facebook page.
Echols earned her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from South Carolina State University.
Some of Echols awards include the Mary Dean Brewer Woman of Distinction award, the Fred R. Sheheen Award for Excellence in Nonprofit Leadership in 2019, Black Pages Top 40 Under 40 in 2015, and Florence Young Professional of the Year (also in 2015).
She lives in Florence with her husband and two children.
As executive director, Echols has overall responsibility for the operation and day-to-day management of the Pee Dee Branch of Harvest Hope.
Harvest Hope is a nonprofit organization that was founded in 1981. As South Carolina’s largest food bank, it provides more than 22.6 million meals per year to people in need across the Pee Dee, Midlands and Upstate. The organization obtains nutritious food from stores and distributes it to food pantries, shelters and soup kitchens in 20 South Carolina counties. More information about Harvest Hope can be found at harvesthope.org.
More information about the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library's virtual programs can be found at florencelibrary.org.