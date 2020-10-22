 Skip to main content
Florence library to add Wednesday evening hours
FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Drs. Bruce and Lee Foundation Library in Florence will offer extended evening hours on Wednesday starting Wednesday.

The library on Wednesdays will remain open until 6:30 p.m. to make the library more accessible to citizens and families whose work and school schedules prevent them from visiting the library during current weekday hours of 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

The library will continue its procedures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Temperature checks, face masks covering nose and mouth, and social distancing will be required to enter and use library facilities. There will be a limit of 10 items checked out per cardholder present, and meeting and study rooms will remain closed. Donated books and other materials will not be accepted at this time. Wi-Fi, public computers, and printing are available, according to a release from the library.

Branch libraries in Johnsonville, Lake City, Olanta, Pamplico, and Timmonsville will also add evening hours beginning the first week of November.

The library will continue to expand services and operating hours as it becomes possible to do so while still allowing staff to perform all required safety precautions, according to the release.

