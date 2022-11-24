Florence lights display shines for animals

FLORENCE, S.C. — Lights 4 Paws will return this year bigger and brighter than ever after it took last year off to ride out the COVID-19 pandemic.

Promotional material on the display touts more than "300,000 gorgeous holiday lights and displays," but who knows if that number is correct, low or high?

"We don't count. At one point we counted our little figurines but we stopped doing that;, it was too much," said Ross Shotts who, along with his wife and sister-in-law, decorates a five-acre plot of land at 3251 Mears Drive in Florence.

When families visit the lights, though, frequently the children will ask for a number and, in return, get asked by Shotts to count the lights and tell him how many there are.

"I've never gotten an answer," Shotts said.

As for attendance, no good number there either.

Schotts said one year the parking lot attendants tried to count cars but gave up after the first hour when they counted more than 450 cars.

Back in the days they served hot chocolate at the event during the month it ran they served up more than 9,600 cups, but not everyone took hot chocolate.

The lights hang from trees, encircle trees, climb trees, blink from brightly colored figurines and, in some cases, illuminate walls. While doing all that some blink, some chase and others just shine and all bring their light into the darkest time of the year.

The lights display started out innocently enough for the Shottses.

"My wife and I were married and bought our first house we decided to decorate. After a few years of adding a few and adding a few we had the front yard full. It was all white because we wanted to go classy but at some point we said color — that was when the LEDs started coming out and I think the bug hit us," Shotts said.

"My wife and I we've been doing lights 17-18 years now. It started out small and it's grown to this," Shotts said of his land of Christmas enchantment and the occasional extension cord. "We've gone from a few decorations and getting a one-acre lot full and transitioned to a five-acre lot."

"We moved here from North Carolina and her sister lives right around the corner and she gets involved. It's not just two of us doing this — three doing it now," Shotts said.

When the couple lived in Charlotte they worked with several animal welfare organizations but when they moved to Florence they sought out the Florence Area Humane Society, which benefits from the visitors to the display.

"Even though we own the property, own the display and put it up during the month of December the Humane Society runs it for us. They ask for donations," Shotts said.

The annual display is a labor of love for the Shottses.

The display takes about three months to set up and take down. This year the couple started early and cruised into November able to slow down and take it easy.

"We don't have any hobbies, we don't take vacations so this is our passion. We're working on repairs year round," Shotts said.

Shotts said they take their time and frequent post-Christmas sales, though occasionally splurge for a really nice figurine or such.

The move to LED lighting has been a boon as the lights last longer and use way less electricity, Shotts said.

"This year we did kinda go off on the gnome theme," Shotts said of purchases that will be on display.

"I'm not a big Star Wars fan, but we do have a space theme area the way things worked out," Shotts said. It comes with a UFO that was, at one time, satellite dishes, that hovers above all.

This year's display runs Nov. 25-Dec. 26 from 6 to 9 p.m. with admission by donation to the Florence Area Humane Society. It is at 3251 Mears Drive.