Florence Lions celebrate 60-year member
Florence Lions celebrate 60-year member

60-Year-Lion

Tommy Folk Jr. was recognized for 60 years of service and is surrounded by family who also are members of the Florence Lions Club. From left are Tommy Folk III, Tommy Folk Jr., Sallie Folk and Agnes Folk.

FLORENCE, S.C. − Florence Lions honored one of their own Wednesday for 60 years of service.

Tommy Folk Jr. joined the Lions Club in 1960 while in Newberry, then transferred to the Manning Lions Club. In 1973, he moved to Florence, where he joined the Florence Evening Lions Club and is one of the club's past presidents.

Folk has since transferred his membership to the Florence Day Lions Club and has remained an integral part of this group.

Service to the community through the Lions Club has become a family affair for the Folks.

In addition to his 60 years of service, his wife, Agnes, has been a member of the organization for 29 years. His son, Tommy III, has served for 16 years and his daughter, Sallie, has served for 13 years.

The whole family has taken a very active role in the club’s success and serves the Lions Club. Agnes currently serves as the secretary of the organization.

