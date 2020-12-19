Florence Lions deliver holiday cheer, canned ham in Goodfellas project

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence Lions Club members night gathered Friday for the first half of their Goodfellas project and, after a good night's sleep, returned Saturday morning for the second half.

The project is the second of two the club does every Christmas, the first being the annual motorcycle toy run parade through town — a fundraiser that pays for the second project and others.

Friday night the Lions, some spouses and children formed two assembly lines in the warehouse at Ferguson Enterprises as they toted bags past pallets of groceries while others filled the bags with staples and cleaning supplies as the bags passed — a well orchestrated dance honed by years of practice.

From canned ham to peanut butter and jelly, cooking oil, mac and cheese, salt and dish washing detergent the load filled two large shopping bags with enough to ensure hearty meals around Christmas.

Each bag also contained a Christmas wish for the recipients from the club members.

Each family received two bags hand delivered by Lions who returned Saturday morning for the loadout and delivery.