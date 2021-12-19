 Skip to main content
Florence Lions follow long-standing tradition with Good Fellows program
Florence Lions follow long-standing tradition with Good Fellows program

FLORENCE, S.C. — Friday night several dozen Lions Club members and their families gathered at Ferguson Enterprises to pack bags with groceries as part of the club’s Good Fellows program.

“Everybody gets two bags, a lot of staple foods,” said organizer Mike Singletary as he oversaw the line as members paraded with grocery bags past members who shoveled in the basics.

Flour, sugar peanut butter, jelly, soap, beans and dish washing liquid were all provided — and more.

“Something everybody can use, especially this time of the year,” Singletary said.

The annual program has been going on for as long as most club members can remember.

“Wow, we’re not too far off from our hundredth anniversary,” Singletary said.

“They were doing it when I joined the club in 1980 — they were already doing it,” said club member Jim Peterson. “They had been doing it. Webb may know.”

“Started in the depression,” said Dr. Webb Jones who had three uncles in the club at the time.

“It’s been a while,” Singletary said.

The program is a blessing to those who make it happen as much as it is to those who receive the benefit, Singletary said.

“It’s great. When you’re giving back to the community, especially if you’re able to give back to a family in need this time of year, this will help get them through a week or two or more,” Singletary said.

Saturday morning club members loaded up their vehicles to deliver to Florence area residents with extra bags destined for the Florence Corps of the Salvation Army.

