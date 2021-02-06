Florence Lions play host to state gathering

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence Lions Club over the weekend played host to the South Carolina District 32C District Convention at the Hilton Garden Inn and the Florence Center.
More than 100 Lions registered as delegates to attend in person and virtually as the event offered a series of sessions on the organization's vision services as well as a group service project in which delegates cleaned and cataloged donated glasses.
Saturday night's dinner guest speaker was Lions International director Jose Marrero, a doctor who serves as the director of a community care clinic in Puerto Rico.
This is the first time Florence's club — which dates its inception to 1923 —has played host to the annual gathering.