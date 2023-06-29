FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Lions Wednesday afternoon swore in a new slate of officers for the 2023-24 year -- a year in which the club will celebrate its 100th year of service in Florence.

"One hundred years ago this December this club was established by energetic and enthusiastic community leaders lead by Fred W. Willis, who was elected the first president," Lion Jim Peterson said as he named the nominees ahead of the official swearing in.

The officers are President/Secretary Howard Cross, First Vice President David Rast, Second Vice President Woody Truluck, treasurer Drew Taylor, Lion Tamer Tommy Folks III and Tail Twister Mac McDougal.

The club's two high-profile annual events fall in December, with the annual Toy Run set for Dec. 3 this year to be followed later in the month by its Good Fellows program though which Christmas food bags are delivered to families in need.