Florence Little Theatre announces new season

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Rotary Club of Florence learned Monday that the curtain will rise again at the Florence Little Theatre in January for the first of three main productions in 2021.
The first show will be “Glorious,” the true story of Florence Foster Jenkins, the worst singer in the world. Dates are January 22-30.
The second show will be Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express” from March 5-13.
The third production will be Rodger’s and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” on April 23-May 1.
Rotarian Regi Armstrong, president of the FLT Board of Directors, introduced guest speaker Jessica Larrimore, executive director of FLT. He said everyone is having a difficult time during the pandemic and nonprofits are no different. He said FLT has had a difficult time as well. He said it depends on revenue from its shows to keep going, and during the pandemic it had to cancel all productions.
In a normal year, Larrimore said FLT would produce five main shows, four workshops and several children’s shows. Due to the pandemic, Larrimore said they had to cancel five shows this past year.
She said FLT has approximately 300 volunteers who work with shows, workshops and other areas of running the theater. She said a show usually means about a 16-week commitment for the actors and year-long commitment from the director.
Larrimore said the staff, board and volunteers are happy to be able to open the doors once again to entertain the community.
She said FLT education director Lisa Sims was just presented the Florence Regional Arts Alliance Outstanding Arts Organization Award.
Larrimore said through the support of the community and the Paycheck Protection Plan, FLT has been able to keep going during the pandemic.
“We have taken and will take many precautions to protect our staff, volunteers and patrons,” Larrimore said.
Larrimore listed some of the precautions that will be taken to open the theater up safely in January and for rehearsals prior to opening night.
Those guidelines include reducing seating capacity by 50 percent. Each performance will be limited to 197 patrons. Seating charts will take into consideration social distancing. Temperature scanning will be required with contact tracing during rehearsals. There will be a one-way traffic flow in the lobby and hand sanitizing stations, and masks will be required. The building will be cleaned and sanitized as necessary.
Larrimore said directors will be encouraged to have cast understudies. Cast members will not be allowed to attend rehearsals if they are sick or have been exposed to the virus. All volunteers will be required to wear masks or shields, she said.
FLT is located at 417 S. Dargan St. in Florence.
