Florence Little Theatre postpones current season

For the January show, Larrimore said, precautions were taken during rehearsals to protect the cast. Temperature scanning was required, and masks were worn.

She said that “2020 was truly an unprecedented year and the onset of 2021 unfortunately promises some of the very same challenges.”

In a letter to its supporters, FLT thanked them for their continued patronage.

“We have nearly a century of excellence in the performing arts community and have met the challenge of offering exciting productions to audiences, as well as nurtured several enthusiastic and talented generations of participate in this local treasure,” the letter said.

“As good stewards of our organization, we must recognize the dangers that are posed to the safety of our patrons, volunteers, staff, and supporters,” Larrimore said. “Because this national health crisis impacts us locally, we must regrettably make the decision to postpone our season. This is not a determination we made lightly, but have responded realistically.”

The letter stated that there is a possibility of offering a summer production but that is still to be evaluated.