Florence Little Theatre postpones current season

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence Little Theatre Board of Directors has postponed its 2021 season until further notice because of the COVID pandemic. A letter was recently sent to its supporters making the announcement.
Jessica Larrimore, executive director of FLT, said the cast for the January production was ready to perform when word came that the show would be canceled.
“Glorious,” was scheduled to open Jan. 22.
The season had already been shortened. Larrimore told the Florence Rotary Club in November that in a normal year FLT would produce five main shows, four workshops and several children’s shows. But this season only three shows were on the schedule.
Other shows slated this season were Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express” from March 5 to 13, and Rodger’s and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” on April 23 to May 1.
“We have taken and will take many precautions to protect our staff, volunteers, and patrons,” Larrimore said.
She said at the November lunch meeting of the Florence Rotary Club that FLT has about 300 volunteers who work with shows, workshops and other areas of running the theater. She said a show usually means about a 16-week commitment for the actors and year-long commitment from the director.
For the January show, Larrimore said, precautions were taken during rehearsals to protect the cast. Temperature scanning was required, and masks were worn.
She said that “2020 was truly an unprecedented year and the onset of 2021 unfortunately promises some of the very same challenges.”
In a letter to its supporters, FLT thanked them for their continued patronage.
“We have nearly a century of excellence in the performing arts community and have met the challenge of offering exciting productions to audiences, as well as nurtured several enthusiastic and talented generations of participate in this local treasure,” the letter said.
“As good stewards of our organization, we must recognize the dangers that are posed to the safety of our patrons, volunteers, staff, and supporters,” Larrimore said. “Because this national health crisis impacts us locally, we must regrettably make the decision to postpone our season. This is not a determination we made lightly, but have responded realistically.”
The letter stated that there is a possibility of offering a summer production but that is still to be evaluated.
“To prevent possible outbreaks, either within the cast and crew, among our staff, or among our potential patrons and guests, we must delay our show schedule,” she said.
Larrimore said medical experts forecast that in the coming weeks the number of cases may be "extreme" which is characterized by the fact that the number of COVID-19 cases continues to accelerate in the region. She said it has been recommended that inside group activity should be prevented under these circumstances.
“Therefore, out of an abundance of caution, live theater presentations at FLT will cease until further notice,” she said.
She said the board is disheartened by this announcement, but it is committed to the community to act responsibly during this pandemic.
“This has been a challenging year and while the whole FLT family would like to perform as scheduled, it is in the best interest of actors, actresses, crews, and staff, plus our community supports, that we cancel the remaining 2020-2021 shows,” said Dan Bozard, president-elect of the FLT Board of Directors. “It is our hope and prayer that September 2021 will allow FLT to do what we love. And hopefully, we’ll be able to see everyone’s smiling faces!”
Reginald “Regi” Armstrong is president of the FLT Board of Directors.