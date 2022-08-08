Florence Little Theatre seeks volunteers

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence Little Theatre is looking for more than a few good volunteers and Saturday the theater conducted a volunteer fair at its South Dargan Street facility.

“It takes a massive number of people to put on what we do here,” said Shaw Thompson, a board member for the organization. “The single largest expense in anything is labor. Here, that’s how we stay afloat. We have volunteers who produce the work, produce the talent, produce the shows and who work on the back end.”

“Volunteers are the core and heart of what we are,” Thompson said.

The fair gave attendees a chance to take a tour of the theater from the box office to the dressing rooms and on to back stage where sets are constructed, stored and deployed.

“Everybody’s not a performer. There are tons of things you can do. Work in costume, work in makeup, work backstage with the lighting and everything else,” Thompson said. “If there’s something in this place that needs to be done a volunteer can usually do it.”

Thompson cited costume changes as an example.

“We’ve had spots where you had to have four people standing back stage to change one person in under a minute so they can make the shift in a spot,” Thompson said.

Florence Little Theatre’s upcoming production of Cinderella has 35 players but at least 40 people back stage, Thompson said.

Volunteers do everything from taking tickets to making sure costumes are picked up and hung up following the show, he said.

To volunteer with the organization people can call Jessica Larrimore or Katie Kelly at 843-662-3731.