Florence Little Theatre to hold auditions for 'Clue'

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence Little Theater is holding auditions for “Clue” today and Tuesday.

Auditions will be held, beginning at 7 p.m., with registration at 6:30 p.m., in the FLT Main Lobby, 417 S. Dargan St.

Director Larry Chewning said if you are on the fence about trying out or have never performed before but would like to try then this is the play for you.

He said “Clue” is based on the 1985 Paramount movie which was inspired by the Hasbro board game by that name. “Clue is a farce-meets-murder mystery. It’s a real whodunit.” He said it is fast-paced and funny.

Chewning said six strangers are brought together for dinner in a mansion on a dark, stormy night.

“The first five minutes on stage a murder occurs,” he said

The dinner host turns up dead and all the guests become suspects. This include Wadsworth, the butler; Miss Scarlet; Professor Plum; Mrs. White; Mr. Green; Mrs. Peacock; and Colonel Mustard, who all race to find the murderer as bodies begin to pile up.

“This is a great stress reliever,” Chewning said. “And it is cheaper than therapy.”

He said this play doesn’t take anything seriously.

“There will be surprises in this show,” he said.

Roles are available for ages 21 and up. All audition materials will be provided. Take a nonreturnable headshot if available. It does not have to be a professional photograph; a printed cellphone photo is acceptable.

Chewning said he acted in his first play when he was in the 6th or 7th grade in “Wizard of Oz.” He played a Munchkin.

He took a break when he went off to Wofford College and started back in 2006-2007.

Chewning directed one play and prepared to direct another that was canceled due to COVID. His directorial debut was “Don’t Dress for Dinner,” “Glorious” is the one that never happened, he said.

“I think I like directing more,” he said. He said it is great to watch others create a character.

As a director, Chewning said, “I am a pushover.”

He said he is excited to be directing another show. He said there has been a lot of interest already about auditions.

“If you have never auditioned before, this is the show,” Chewning said.

He said if a person auditions and is not chosen for the cast, there are plenty of other jobs that need to be filled such as lighting, sound, backstage help, curtains and others.

He said there will be about three months of rehearsal with time allotted for school breaks in October.

Production dates are Nov. 4-12.

Tickets are $25 for adults; $20 for seniors 62 and above; $15 for students under 18 years of age. This play is recommended for ages 13 and older for mild adult themes and language. This play is underwritten by Armstrong Wealth Management Group.

Description of characters:

Wadsworth is a traditional British butler – uptight, form and “by the book.” He is the driving force in the play.

Yvette is a sexy French maid. She also plays a reporter in the final scene.

Miss Scarlet is a sardonic D.C. madam who is more interested in secrets.

Mrs. Peacock is the church-going wife of a senator. She is a bit batty, neurotic and quick to hysteria.

Mrs. White is a pale, morbid and tragic woman who may or may not be the murderer of her five ex-husbands.

Colonel Mustard is a pompous, dense military man.

Professor Plum is an academic Casanova who woos women with his brain.

Additional characters include the cook, a motorist, a cop, mobster type and several others.