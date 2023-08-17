FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence has a once-in-a-lifetime chance to remake one of its city parks into a 20-acre, almost-$18 million gateway destination that would be transformative to an east Florence neighborhood,

The bulk of the cost would be covered with grant money, CARE Funds, contributions and in-kind services.

That is the plan and vision put forth by Florence City Council members George Jebailey and J. Lawrence “Chipper” Smith II for Levy Park.

“We approved $2.7 million but in total we’re going to receive a little bit short of $18 million to redo this entire park. Granted, if we get the grant in 2024,” Smith said.

“You don’t get an opportunity with a 20-acre park very often,” Jebailey said. “This is one of the most visible parks in Florence in that now it is on Palmetto Street. You have high visibility, so to take it and make a showcase out of it has economic development benefits. As you look at all the new industry coming to the east side of town, it enhances the corridor coming to the airport, so there’s a lot of potential benefits.”

“I grew up in the neighborhood about five blocks from this park. I played in this park and still currently play baseball in the park for the men’s summer league,” Smith said. “I know this park doesn’t look like some of the other parks in Florence, but the goal is to make a change.

“Through this grant, we would change this park into a destination park, a place the community could feel very positive about. I always say the community has some input in this,” Smith said.

Under the proposal that has been submitted for grant funding, Levy Park would grow to 20 acres to include the three-acre parcel of land the city acquired from the site of a now-demolished motel that has been an eyesore along East Palmetto Street.

“This is a park that can show that east Florence and this side of town has something special here inside our community,” Smith said.

The park would retain its current amenities, though a few might be relocated within the boundary of the park.

The park would pick up a multipurpose field that would have, as part of it, the softball diamond. The baseball field would be realigned.

The park would pick up an adult fitness area, additional picnic shelters, a concession stand/restroom building, a second restroom building close to East Palmetto Street, a play area for children 2-5 years old, a play area for children 5-12 years old, a sensory garden, a dog park, a limitless playground and a splash pad.

The splash pad would be the first in the city and only the second in the county, with the other located at Lynches River County Park.

Jebailey said the limitless playground expectations had been set high with another city limitless playground now in use at the Barnes Street recreation facility and another about to come online built by the Miracle League of Florence County along Pamplico Highway. The Levy Park limitless playground would be “world class.”

“You want to have it in different locations throughout the community. If you have one, that’s great, but then you have to load someone up and drive them there. We want to have access to resources available at various locations through town,” Jebailey said.

The park would feature fitness stations where residents could get in a good workout.

The park would be tied together with trails — both along the perimeter and throughout from one section to the next, Jebailey said.

A proposal shows picnic shelters situated along the trail in two sections of the park. The shelters, Jebailey said, would have solar panels and offer residents access to charging stations.

It would feature solar-powered lighting and a glow path, he said.

Overall the park and its athletic fields would have additional lighting that would increase the security of the surrounding neighborhood, Jebailey said.

This, he said, would help build resilience in the community and offer community resources during extended power outages such as during hurricanes and ice storms.

The park would also be united into one parcel whereas now it sits in two parcels along either side of Pine Street.

“Pine Street cuts right through the middle of the park. Councilman Smith said that’s a safety hazard the way it’s currently configured. You have children playing on one side and the other side and they have to cross the street where you have cars traveling through at 35-40 mph,” Jebailey said.

A realigned Pine Street would go around the perimeter of the park to the west and south.

How it came about

With a park proposal in hand, the city set out to find out just what such a park would cost. A bit under $18 million was the figure at which officials arrived.

A series of unrelated but fortuitous events left the city in an ideal position to take advantage of money on hand, grant money available and whatever else they could round up on short notice, Jebailey said.

Florence was allocated $2.75 million through the state budget for work to improve the East Palmetto Street corridor that leads into downtown from the airport points east.

Holly Beaumier with the Florence Convention and Visitor’s Bureau found a federal parks grant for which the city hadn’t previously qualified had changed criteria. The city now qualifies, making much more money available.

The outdoor recreation Legacy Partnership program was established in 2014 and is funded through the Land and Water Conservation Fund. It offers a nationally competitive program that targets grant assistance to help economically disadvantaged urban communities with no, or almost no, access to publicly available, close-by, outdoor recreation, according to a package on the park proposal.

Previously the grants were available to cities of 50,000 population with a maximum grant of $1 million and a total pot of money of $40 million.

This year the grant was available to communities of 30,000 with a maximum grant of $10 million and a total pot of money of $192 million, Jebailey said.

“One of the criteria for the grant, it had to be within a half mile walking distance of a poverty level of at least 20%. The east Florence neighborhood met that criteria. The bad news is it isn’t 20%, it’s 60%. If ever there was a need, this is an area of great need.”

With the available grant requiring a 1:1 match, Jebailey and Smith were in need of about $9 million with two months to find it.

“It was a huge challenge to get that. Even when we went to several very philanthropic entities, they said if they had until December, we could get something. ‘You need something in three weeks, we don’t work that quickly.’ It was a huge lift in a short period of time,” Jebailey said.

They weren’t deterred.

“We went and got amazing responses. The next period of time through March and April was spent diligently tracking down the $9 million,” he said.

The city caught a break when the state extended the deadline for it to come up with the letters of commitment for funding. Florence County Council, McLeod Health, Francis Marion University, the CVB and several individuals were ultimately supportive and came up with the funds and in-kind support, Jebailey said.

Transformative project

“It would transform the view of Florence, it would transform the neighborhood, it would transform the way the park works,” Jebailey said.

While looking for funding commitments, Jebailey said he ran in to many people who understood that all areas of the town had to benefit and grow for the city to benefit and grow.

“It was heartwarming to me to see this recognition by some who have absolutely no connection to that side of town at all,” Jebailey said.

“All the funding is committed that needs to be committed, all the letters are in with the state and it has been presented to the federal government,” Jebailey said. “Now everything has been submitted to the (National Park Service), the grant, we should know by January. What I’m asking from everybody is prayers that the grant goes through and is successful.”

The plan is a great park, and redevelopment

This wasn’t Florence’s first redevelopment rodeo, not even its first entry corridor redevelopment rodeo. Plus, Jebailey said, the city talked with Greenville to get some ideas and to look at how the Swamp Rabbit Trail — a 23-mile corridor — drove redevelopment.

The city started more than 25 years ago on its northern gateway and its downtown.

Jebailey said the city worked to get a recycling/scrap yard removed from the intersection of Irby and Lucas streets. Once it had relocated, HopeHealth moved in with a large medical facility that continues to grow and develop.

The Drs. Bruce and Lee Foundation helped fund and build a new downtown location for Florence Little Theater and a new main branch of the Florence County Library, Francis Marion built a performing arts center — all within a couple of blocks of each other and downtown Florence.

The park would be the second large governmental investment along East Palmetto Street — the first being the removal of the old motel.

“Its a transformation and what happens is this. There would be no Motel Florence, no Victor’s, no town hall, there would be none of those places currently downtown if we didn’t have a performing arts center, a new little theater, if we didn’t have new museum. You have to have investments in public entities that are the catalyst projects to spur the private development,” Jebailey said.

“If you want to transform a corridor, you have to start somewhere. If you look at church street and the airport, this is the midpoint. You have what McLeod has done across the street and you have that to build on,” Jebailey said. “There are several tracts along there that aren’t being utilized or are being underutilized. It’ll be interesting to see what impact this has on the neighborhood itself.”

“Hope to spur people to make improvements to their own property,” Jebailey said.

“The beneficial affect I don’t think we know yet what that would be, but first things first, we have to get the grant,” Jebailey said.