Florence man accused of helping inmates attempt escape

MCCORMICK, S.C. — A Florence man has been arrested and charged with conspiring to help inmates escape from the McCormick Correctional Institute.

Dallas Jeremiah Richardson Waiters Jr., 23, of Florence, was arrested by officers from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division on Thursday and charged with one count of criminal conspiracy.

Criminal conspiracy is a felony. If convicted, Waiters would face up to five years in prison, up to a $5,000 fine, or both.

A signed affidavit indicates that Waiters communicated via text message with an inmate at the facility just prior to an attempted escape. A line in the affidavit that describes what Waiters and the inmate were discussing is blacked out.

Waiters was booked into the McCormick County Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the 11th Judicial Circuit solicitor's office.

