Florence man accused of impersonating an officer allegedly made traffic stops
FLORENCE, S.C. — A Florence man accused of impersonating a law enforcement officer allegedly made traffic stops between Oct. 31 and Dec. 10. 

Florence County Sheriff's Office investigators arrested Daniel Wayne Barnett, 38, of Florence on Thursday on four counts of impersonating an officer. Barnett has also been charged with four counts of unlawfully carrying a pistol. 

Charges of impersonating an officer are misdemeanors. Those found guilty face up to a $2,000 fine, one year in prison, or both. 

Charges of unlawfully carrying a pistol are felonies. Those found guilty face up to a $2,000 fine, five years in prison, or both. 

Investigators say that Barnett falsely represented himself as an officer and illegally detained citizens on traffic stops while wearing a law enforcement badge and while openly wearing a handgun. 

Barnett will be held at the Florence County Detention Center while awaiting a bond hearing.

A phot of Barnett was not available late Thursday afternoon.

The investigation in this case is continuing and additional charges are possible.

