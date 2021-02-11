 Skip to main content
Florence man accused of possessing child sexual abuse material
Cromer

Charles Simpson Cromer was arrested Wednesday.

 Contributed Photo

FLORENCE, S.C. — A Florence man is behind bars after alleging possessing child sexual abuse material. 

Charles Simpson Cromer, 72, of Florence, was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count of third degree exploitation of a minor. 

Third-degree criminal exploitation of a minor is a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment.

Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Florence County Sheriff's Office made the arrest.

