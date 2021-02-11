Florence man accused of possessing child sexual abuse material

FLORENCE, S.C. — A Florence man is behind bars after alleging possessing child sexual abuse material.
Charles Simpson Cromer, 72, of Florence, was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count of third degree exploitation of a minor.
Third-degree criminal exploitation of a minor is a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment.
Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Florence County Sheriff's Office made the arrest.
Matthew Christian
Government and Politics Reporter
I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.
