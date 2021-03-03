Florence man, already out on bond, faces additional charges

FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Florence man arrested Tuesday following a reported shoplifting, hit and run and brief police pursuit now faces additional charges connected with other Florence shoplifting incidents.

Nikkikel Niquan Hickson, 25, 802 Dixie Street, Florence, was arrested on Dixie street following the reported shoplifting of beer and a hit-and-run in the parking lot of KJ's IGA on Pamplico Highway Tuesday morning.

Hickson was charged with shoplifting (enhancement), assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, failure to stop for blue lights and driving under suspension, according to a Florence Police Department release.

Hickson was already out on bond on a litany of charges that date back to October and January -- including armed robbery.

Following his Tuesday morning arrest he is now charged with nine counts of shoplifting (enhancement), failure to stop for blue lights, driving under suspension and leaving the scene of a collision.