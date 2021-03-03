 Skip to main content
Florence man, already out on bond, faces additional charges
Florence man, already out on bond, faces additional charges

FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Florence man arrested Tuesday following a reported shoplifting, hit and run and brief police pursuit now faces additional charges connected with other Florence shoplifting incidents.

Nikkikel Niquan Hickson, 25, 802 Dixie Street, Florence, was arrested on Dixie street following the reported shoplifting of beer and a hit-and-run in the parking lot of KJ's IGA on Pamplico Highway Tuesday morning.

Hickson was charged with shoplifting (enhancement), assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, failure to stop for blue lights and driving under suspension, according to a Florence Police Department release.

Hickson was already out on bond on a litany of charges that date back to October and January -- including armed robbery.

Following his Tuesday morning arrest he is now charged with nine counts of shoplifting (enhancement), failure to stop for blue lights, driving under suspension and leaving the scene of a collision.

These charges stem from a Jan. 10 shoplifting incident from Lowe’s on Freedom Boulevard; a Feb. 4 shoplifting incident from Walmart on Beltline Drive; a Feb. 4 shoplifting incident from Food Lion on Pamplico Highway; a Feb. 21 shoplifting incident from Belk on David McLeod Boulevard; a Feb. 24 shoplifting incident from Belk on David McLeod Boulevard, subsequent hit and run and failure to stop for blue lights; a Feb. 27 shoplifting incident from Walmart on Beltline Drive; two separate March 1 shoplifting incidents from Wal-Mart on South Irby Street and a March 2 shoplifting from Lowe’s on David McLeod Boulevard.

Hickson was arrested by Florence Police previously on Sept. 30 and, at that time, charged with third-degree assault and battery and strong arm robbery in addition to being served with two outstanding warrants for shoplifting third or more offense, according to an earlier release from the Florence Police Department.

Florence Police investigators, at that time, brought additional charges against him for armed robbery for a Sept. 22 incident at Lowe's on David McLeod Boulevard, strong arm robbery for a Sept. 23 incident at Walmart on South Irby Street and petit larceny (enhancement) for a Sept. 27 incident at Dollar General on North Cashua Drive.

He was also booked into the Florence County Detention Center on Jan. 22 on a shoplifting charge and released on $2,500 bond, according to the Florence County Detention Center's Website.

Hickson is currently awaiting a bond hearing on his most recent charges.

Nikkikel Niquan Hickson

Nikkikel Niquan Hickson
0 comments

