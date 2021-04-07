 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Florence man arrested after deputies find 57 pounds of pot in pickup truck
0 comments

Florence man arrested after deputies find 57 pounds of pot in pickup truck

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Florence County Pot Bust

Florence County Sheriff's deputies assigned to the agency's narcotics and criminal enforcement units initiated a traffic stop on a white pickup truck for a moving violation and, upon approaching, noticed the odor of marijuana, according to a release from the agency. A search of the vehicle turned up more than 57 pounds of marijuana, 21 grams of mushrooms, a handgun and a 12 gauge shotgun, according to the release.

 FLORENCE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE PHOTO

FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Florence man faces drugs and weapons charges following a Tuesday traffic stop on TV Road.

Florence County Sheriff's deputies assigned to the agency's narcotics and criminal enforcement units initiated a traffic stop on a white pickup truck for a moving violation and, upon approaching, noticed the odor of marijuana, according to a release from the agency.

A search of the vehicle turned up more than 57 pounds of marijuana, 21 grams of mushrooms, a handgun and a 12 gauge shotgun, according to the release.

Deputies charged Bradley Hampton Bobbitt with trafficking in marijuana, possession with intent to distribute other substances and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to the release.

Bobbitt remains in the Florence County Detention Center pending a bond hearing, according to the release.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories April 7

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Search by Florence police yields cocaine, crack, marijuana, stolen gun
Local News

Search by Florence police yields cocaine, crack, marijuana, stolen gun

FLORENCE, S.C. – A Florence man is behind bars following the execution of a search warrant. The Florence Police Department announced Thursday afternoon that a search of a residence in the 900 block West Sumter Street yielded approximately 63 grams of cocaine base –commonly referred to as crack cocaine–, approximately 15 grams of cocaine, 103 grams of marijuana, and 2 handguns, one of which had been reported stolen.

Darlington County portion of Hoffmeyer Road could be named after Terrence Carraway
Local News

Darlington County portion of Hoffmeyer Road could be named after Terrence Carraway

DARLINGTON, S.C. –  A major road connecting Florence and Darlington may soon be renamed the Terrence Carraway Memorial Highway. South Carolina House Speaker Jay Lucas and Rep. Robert Williams are sponsoring a resolution to request the state department of transportation name the portion of Hoffmeyer Road between between the Florence and Darlington County line and west of the Timmonsville Highway (SC Route 340) the Terrence Carraway Memorial Highway. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert