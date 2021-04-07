Florence man arrested after deputies find 57 pounds of pot in pickup truck

FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Florence man faces drugs and weapons charges following a Tuesday traffic stop on TV Road.

Florence County Sheriff's deputies assigned to the agency's narcotics and criminal enforcement units initiated a traffic stop on a white pickup truck for a moving violation and, upon approaching, noticed the odor of marijuana, according to a release from the agency.

A search of the vehicle turned up more than 57 pounds of marijuana, 21 grams of mushrooms, a handgun and a 12 gauge shotgun, according to the release.

Deputies charged Bradley Hampton Bobbitt with trafficking in marijuana, possession with intent to distribute other substances and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to the release.

Bobbitt remains in the Florence County Detention Center pending a bond hearing, according to the release.