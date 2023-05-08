FLORENCE, S.C. -- One person has been arrested and additional arrests are expected following a shootout between people in a dark-colored sedan and a group of people outside a residence in the 700 block of West Dixie Street.

The 7:11 p.m. incident happened then the sedan first drove past the residence several times and then, on a subsequent pass, opened fire on the group of people in the driveway who returned fire.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

Florence Police officers later conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Marquese Damonte McKnight, that matched the description given in this incident, according to a release from the Florence Police Department.

"After the investigation, Mr. McKnight was charged with attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, unlawful carry of a handgun, and use of a weapon during violent crime and transported to the Florence County Detention Center," Capt. Mike Brandt wrote in the release

McKnight, 18, of 1921 Barnwell Drive, Florence, had bond on the weapons charges set at $15,000 but will remain in custody pending a bond hearing before a circuit court judge on the conspiracy and attempted murder charges.