Florence man arrested, charged in Club Cheetah shooting
Florence man arrested, charged in Club Cheetah shooting

FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Florence man has been arrested and charged in connection with the early Thursday morning shooting that took place at Club Cheetah in Florence.

James Scott Jr., 45, of 311C Royal Street, was arrested Thursday and is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted violent felon, according to a release from the Florence County Sheriff's Office.

Smith, who was taken into custody at the club, is charged with shooting the victim twice, according to the release. The victim was taken to a Florence area hospital for treatment of "what are believed to be non-life-threatening gunshot wounds," according to the release.

Scott is being held at the Florence County Detention Center without bond.

