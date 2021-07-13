Florence man arrested, charged in East Royall Street assault

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The suspect in a Sunday Florence assault was arrested during a traffic stop overnight Monday into Tuesday.
Travionne Jhoury Travon McCrae, 22, of 1009 Darlington Street, Florence, is charged with first-degree assault and battery, second-degree burglary, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon as a result of the July 11 incident during which he his charged with entering the victim's residence in the 300 block of East Royal Street and assaulting the victim with a pistol, according to a release from the Florence Police Department.
When he was stopped by Florence Police at National Cemetery Road and Barringer Street the release said he was in possession of a pistol that had been reported stolen.
McCrae is currently being held in the Florence County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.