Florence man arrested following undercover narcotics operation

FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Florence man was arrested by Florence County Sheriff's deputies and charged with possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in heroin and family to stop for blue lights following an initial attempt to arrest the man.

Travis S. James, 40, of 700 Maxwell Street, was arrested Wednesday night and booked into the Florence County Detention Center Thursday morning. He remains in custody awaiting a bond hearing.

James' arrest came after deputies assigned to the agency's narcotics bureau conducted an undercover operation in a parking lot off Pamplico Highway, according to a release on the arrest.

"Investigators received credible information that the vehicle was carrying illegal narcotics," Maj. Mike Nunn wrote in the release. "When investigators attempted to detain the subject, the subject fled the scene and led deputies on a vehicle pursuit. The pursuit was ended when deputies executed a Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT) maneuver."

James was arrested at the scene and "is alleged to have been in possession of more than 28 grams of cocaine, more than 14 grams of fentanyl and more than 14 grams of cocaine, according to the release.