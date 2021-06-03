Florence man arrested in N.C., charged with Wednesday morning shooting death

FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Florence man was arrested in Sanford, N.C., in connection with the Wednesday shooting death of a Florence woman in the 400 block of West Cheves Street.

Eric Timmons Jr., 25, of 2009 North Tobin Drive, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to a release from the Florence Police Department.

Valerie Kwaita Baccus, 46, of Florence, was found shot to death by Florence Police shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Baccus and Timmons are mother and son, according to the agency.

Multiple law enforcement agencies – including the Florence Police Department, Florence County Sheriff’s Office, Florence County Central Dispatch, SLED, U.S. Marshal’s Service Taskforce, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the Sanford, N.C., Police Department and the Lee County, N.C., Sheriff's Office – had developed information at approximately 1 p.m. that led to the arrest of a man at approximately 4:20 p.m. at an Econo Lodge in Sanford, Florence Police Capt. Bob Drulis said in a Wednesady night release on the arrest.

Timmons was booked into the Lee County Detention Center shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday and is being held without bond on a fugitive warrant, according to the detention center's Website.