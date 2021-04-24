Florence man barricaded in house teargassed out, arrested

FLORENCE, S.C. -- A barricaded suspect in a domestic violence case Saturday couldn't be convinced to surrender to Florence Police and was tear gassed out of the house in which he was holed up.

Florence Police at about 11 a.m. Saturday contacted Robert Dwayne Johnson at a residence in the 900 block of Carver Street, according to a release from the agency.

Officers were attempting to serve a warrant for second-degree domestic violence in an incident that took place at 2 a.m. Saturday.

"Officers responded to a domestic violence incident, where Mr. Johnson allegedly choked and bit the victim during the altercation. Mr. Johnson left the scene before officers arrived. The victim reportedly had non-life-threatening injuries," Capt. Mike Brandt wrote in a release on the incident.

"Crisis negotiators and the Emergency Response Team were called to the scene and spoke with Mr. Johnson over the phone several times. After negotiations for Mr. Johnson to surrender failed, officers utilized tear gas and Mr. Johnson exited the residence, where he was taken into custody without further incident," according to the release.

Johnson was transported to a Florence area hospital for treatment to a wound on his arm and will be booked into the Florence County Detention Center upon release.